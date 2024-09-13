Aviation Unions Threaten Nationwide Protest over Continuous Deductions from Agencies IGR

*Reconsider your planned protest, Keyamo appeals, schedules September 17 meeting with unions’ leadership

Chinedu Eze and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Aviation unions across the country have threatened to embark on nationwide protest, September 18, 2024, over continuous deduction of remittances from the Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) of aviation agencies.



The unions which had canvassed an end to the deductions stated that the protest, which will take place at all airports nationwide, is a response to the failure of the federal government to exempt these agencies from the deductions.



The affected agencies, including the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).



But in a quick response, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, Thursday, appealed to unions in the sector to reconsider their planned protest on September 18, 2024, and allow for dialogue to take place.

He noted that government believes through constructive engagement, a mutually beneficial solution can be reached, ensuring the safety and sustainability of the aviation sector.



Keyamo, in a statement made available to the presss in Abuja, said while he acknowledges the concerns raised by the unions within the aviation sector regarding the deduction of 50% of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) at source by the government, he wants to assure all stakeholders that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR is looking into the concerns raised.

The miffed unions explained that these agencies are cost-recovery organizations and not profit-making entities and as such, they cannot survive on half of their incomes.

The unions warned that critical safety activities within these agencies are already being compromised due to the financial strain imposed by the deductions, noting that this has emasculated their operations and may degenerate further if the deductions are not halted.

They further cautioned that they would not be held responsible if the aviation industry becomes dysfunctional due to these financial constraints.

The statement read in part: “All efforts on our part have failed to impress upon the federal government that all the agencies are cost-recovery, and not profit-making, organisations.

“As such, they cannot survive on half of their incomes under any model of administration or any other guise whatsoever. The ultimatum given to the Minister of Aviation has expired since the end of August 2024.

“Information available to us indicates that some important safety-critical activities of the agencies are grinding to a halt under the yoke of the deductions.

“It has therefore become incumbent upon us as trade unions and workers in aviation to inform the public and the government that we shall bear no responsibility if the industry becomes dysfunctional as a result of financial incapacity due to the deductions at source.

“All State Councils, Women Commissions/Committees, Youth Councils, and branches of our unions nationwide are to fully mobilise for, and ensure full compliance with, the success of the peaceful protests.”

The joint statement which was signed by the secretaries of the unions stated that they had given the Minister of Aviation an ultimatum, which had expired, and are now warning that they will not be held responsible if the industry becomes dysfunctional as a result of financial incapacity.

The unions have called on all state councils, women commissions, youth councils, and branches nationwide to mobilize and ensure the success of the protest while further actions will be decided and communicated if the protest does not achieve the desired result.

According to Keyamo, “We understand the strain this has placed on the sector’s ability to address critical safety and operational needs, and we take these concerns very seriously.

“We wish to assure the unions and all stakeholders that, the Honourable Minister of Aviation and His Excellency, Mr. President, are fully aware of the situation and are working diligently to find a resolution.

“The government is committed to ensuring that the aviation sector continues to operate efficiently and safely.”

He further said that in response to the concerns, the Ministry has scheduled a meeting with the leadership of the unions on September 17, 2024.

This meeting will provide a platform to openly discuss the issues at hand and allow His Excellency, Mr. President, sufficient time to intervene and address the unions’ concerns comprehensively.

We thank the unions for their patience and understanding and assure them that their voices are being heard and their concerns are being addressed.