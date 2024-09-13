Aforevo MCN Supports Creators in YouTube Channel Management

Aforevo Multi-Channel Network (MCN) is playing a crucial role in helping content creators, particularly in Africa, manage and monetise their YouTube channels. As a top YouTube Premium Partner, Aforevo MCN offers aspiring creators the tools and support they need to grow their digital presence, generate revenue, and reach wider audiences.

As a subsidiary of its parent company Murphy Ben International, Aforevo ensures that creators can focus on producing engaging content while leaving the technical and strategic details to the experts. Having built YouTube channels with over 200 million monthly views, Aforevo’s vast knowledge of YouTube channel management now offers to help creators and filmmakers who struggle with the complexities of running a channel. This includes overseeing content strategy, boosting channel growth, and improving audience engagement. Through careful analysis of audience behaviour, they develop strategies specifically for each creator niche.

In addition to managing and monetising channels, Aforevo MCN partners with other services like Aforevo dubbing which allows creators to reach audiences from different countries and cultures. Through their dubbing department, Aforevo translates and adapts content into different languages like English, French, Pidgin, Lingala, Hausa, Igbo and many more.

Aforevo MCN also dabbles in content production. With access to world-class equipment and a team of professionals, this company handles both pre-production and post-production. Whether it’s filming, editing, or sound design, Aforevo ensures that creators produce top-notch content that stands out in a competitive market.

For creators looking to manage their channels independently, Aforevo MCN provides training on how to manage YouTube channels effectively. This training includes insights into the YouTube ecosystem, helping creators understand how to navigate the platform, avoid violations, and optimize their channels for better performance. Creators who also wish to stay relevant and consistent on YouTube can benefit from Aforevo’s content strategy services, helping creators develop new ideas and improve their existing content. Their team researches trends and audience preferences to help creators craft engaging videos that attract more viewers.

Another benefit of partnering with Aforevo MCN is the opportunity for creators to collaborate with brands and other content creators. In a conversation with Mark Redguard, MBI’s Branding and Marketing Specialist, he talked about how collaborations help creators increase their visibility and introduce their content to new audiences. In addition, Aforevo’s connections with other media platforms like Aforevo Facebook and VYBZ FM can give creators even more exposure.

The Head of MCN, Bugo Onwuakpa also spoke more on this saying “Our commitment to excellence is reflected in the success of our affiliates. Listed below are some notable channels currently under our management:

Seun Kuti – Offering insights into politics and Pan-African freedom fighting alongside his rich musical legacy. 140% Growth since joining.

Dream Max – An info-centric channel dedicated to educating young minds. 56% Growth since joining.

Osita Iheme – Featuring content from the beloved Nigerian actor and comedian. 35% Growth since joining.

Moshin TV – A Pakistan Sports channel dedicated to showcasing highlights of Cricket Sports. 55% Growth since joining.

APA Signature, Nollyrok Studios & Black Movies TV – Hubs for premiere Nollywood movies and series. 47% Growth since joining.

CHECK EDGAR – A channel belonging to the renowned content creator, Edgar Eriakha. 31% Growth since joining.”