Tinubu Rejoices with Etsu Nupe on 72nd Birthday, 21st Anniversary on Throne

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has congratulated His Royal Highness, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, as he clocks 72nd on Thursday, 12 September which also coincided with the monarch’s 21st anniversary on the throne.

The president, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, recognised the strong and purposeful leadership of the Etsu Nupe as Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers and his contributions to the traditional leadership institution and community development.

President Tinubu lauded the first-class traditional ruler for supporting education and development initiatives and facilitating healthcare projects in Nupe Kingdom.

The president also commended him for working for the stability of the country by promoting peaceful coexistence and cooperation among different ethnic groups, not only in Niger State but also throughout Nigeria.

President Tinubu also noted the Etsu Nupe’s steadfastness in promoting interfaith harmony and understanding among different religious groups since he assumed his ancestors’ throne more than two decades ago.

He urged the highly regarded monarch of the Nupe Kingdom to continue to foster national unity and development. The president wished the king good health and happiness as he celebrates the two events.