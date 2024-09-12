  • Thursday, 12th September, 2024

Tinubu Holds Private Meeting With King Charles III in Buckingham Palace

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in London, the United Kingdom held a private meeting with His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, highlighting the enduring and cherished relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.
According to a release issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, latest meeting which was at the King’s request, will be the two leaders’ first meeting since they met in Dubai at the COP 28 Climate Summit in November, last year.
Both leaders discussed global and regional matters of shared priority, focusing on the urgent and complex challenge of climate change.
President Tinubu and His Majesty also explored opportunities for collaboration in anticipation of the upcoming COP 29 Summit in Azerbaijan and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa.
President Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s firm commitment to addressing climate change in a manner that aligns with the country’s energy security objectives whilst affirming Nigeria’s readiness to adopt global strategies for sustainability.
During their dialogue, the two leaders shared ideas for innovative approaches to climate financing and funding, expressing mutual interest in strengthening partnerships by harnessing Nigeria’s leadership position in Africa and the Commonwealth.

