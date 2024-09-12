  • Thursday, 12th September, 2024

NERC Restates Commitment to Ensure Quality Service Delivery to Consumers

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has reiterated its commitment to ensure good service delivery to all consumers by electricity distribution companies (Discos) across the country.

The Director General, NERC, Lanre Onilu, gave the assurance while speaking at a Consumer Complaints Resolution meeting in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, Thursday.

The DG, who was represented by the Commissioner of Consumers Affairs, Aisha Mahmud, stated that the commission was in Kogi State to listen to all complaints of the consumers and resolve them amicably.

Onilu highlighted some the mandates of the commission to include the monitoring of the electricity industry, managing the electricity consumers, protecting both consumers and Discos, issuing licences and ensuring that Discos fulfil their obligations.

The Managing Director of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), who was represented by the Kogi Regional Manager, Mr. Olaseani Aginpopo, assured the general public that AEDC is poised to provide regular supply of electricity in the state.

He pointed out that no fewer thay 13,000 meters have been earmarked for the people of the state in 2024.

Aginpopo urged all customers to embrace metering to enable the AEDC deliver quality services, noting that the provision of electricity is part of social services and not really a business concern.

The managing director pointed that that was why NERC was constituted so that the Discos would not make abnormal profits.

He therefore solicited for the operation of the people of Kogi State, stressing that all the complaints would be adequately addressed.

