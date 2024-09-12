LP Asks NSA, EFCC to Probe Obi, Yesufu, Ighodalo over Party’s Campaign Funds

James Sowole in Abeokuta





The Julius Abure-led leadership of the Labour Party (LP), has called on the National Security Adviser and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Aisha Yesufu, Pastor Itua Ighodalo, and other prominent figures, including Peter Obi, for alleged embezzlement and misappropriation of party’s campaign fund.

National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Mr Abayomi Arabambi, made the call on behalf of the National Working Committee of the party, at a news conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The call was sequel to a recent comment made by Aisha Yesufu on the management of the party’s fund.

Aisha Yusuf had exonerated herself of accusations of being involved in alleged conspiracy to divert funds from the LP presidential campaign account.

The party alleged that Aisha Yesufu, alongside Ighodalo and other accomplices, was involved in the mismanagement and diversion of over N12 billion and $15 million in donations intended for the Labour Party’s campaign.

Arabambi dismissed Yesufu’s statement, as an attempt to cover up the alleged financial misdeeds and criticised her statements as an insult to the party’s leadership.

Arabambi alleged that Yesufu and her accomplices were acting under the direction of Peter Obi, whom it described as a “political merchant,” to defraud the party.

He equally accused the leaders of the Yoruba Social political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Akin Osuntokun, and Sola Ebiseni, accusing them of retaining over N600 million in private accounts associated with Afenifere.

According to him, these individuals were hired by Obi to commit fraud, engage in criminal conspiracy, and divert funds from the Labour Party’s presidential campaign.

“The trio of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Akin Osuntokun and Sola Ebiseni factions of Afenifere were also culpable as they committed financial infractions of over 600m Naira which they retained in their private accounts and that of Afenifere Accounts in General.

“Mr Peter Obi clandestinely hired Aisha Yesufu, Pastor Itua Ighodalo and this faction of Afenifere to commit looting, criminal conspiracy, diversions and obtaining money under false pretext from the Labour party presidential campaign fund and yet these individuals parading themselves as elder statemen,” he said.

While highlighting the commitment of the party to transparency and accountability, Arabambi called on the NSA and the EFCC to investigate the bank accounts associated with the alleged misconduct.

He also called for a thorough investigation into all accounts linked to Adebanjo, Osuntokun, and Ebiseni to determine the extent of their involvement in the alleged fraud.