Junior Tigress Shock Egypt 66-51 to Hit S’finals

Nigeria’s U18 women’s basketball team, Junior Tigress have beaten their Egyptian counterparts 66-51 to reach the semi-finals of the 2024 Afrobasket U18 Women’s Championship ongoing in Pretoria, South Africa. The Nigerian ladies will face Uganda in the second semi-final game on Friday while Cameroon and Mali will take on each other in the other game..

Nigeria won the first quarter 24-13 and maintained the lead as the teams went on halftime, with scores 37-23 for J’Tigress. Egypt’s struggle to get back into the game failed until the buzzer.

Incidentally, it was the second game between both teams within one week. Egypt won that opening match 72-60 but on Wednesday night, J’Tigress rose ferociously in the match that mattered more to win the quarter-finals.