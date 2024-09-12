Interswitch Wins at African Fintech Summit Awards

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies has been awarded the Fintech of the Year and Excellence in Payments awards at the African Fintech Summit (AFTS) Awards, which took place recently as part of the African Fintech Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Fintech of the Year award recognises outstanding achievements in fintech, including product innovation, market impact, and overall contribution to the growth of the industry.

Speaking about the awards, Founder and Group Managing Director of Interswitch, Mitchell Elegbe, said: “We are honoured to receive these prestigious awards. They are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of the entire Interswitch team, as well as the trust and support of our customers and partners. We remain firm in our commitment to empowering individuals and businesses across Africa through cutting-edge financial technology solutions. These awards serve as validation of our efforts to push the boundaries of innovation and create a more inclusive financial ecosystem as we inspire Africa to greatness.”

In 2022, Interswitch was also named Fintech of the Year at the African Banker Awards which held in Accra, Ghana during the African Development Bank (AfDB) annual meetings.

Having emerged both awards, Interswitch has reiterated its commitment to play a leading role in shaping the future of the African continent.