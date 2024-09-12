  • Thursday, 12th September, 2024

Due Network Expands Services in Nigeria with Virtual Accounts

Business

Following a successful launch of its global borderless payment platform, Due Network has announced expansion of its services tailored to the Nigerian market.

The expansion builds upon Due Network’s existing capabilities, introducing new features while reinforcing its commitment to improving global financial access for Nigerian businesses and individuals.

CEO and co-Founder of Due Network, Robert Sargsian, said: “Building on our successful launch in Nigeria and our robust existing payment infrastructure, we are thrilled to introduce these new capabilities. The additions are designed to address Nigerian businesses’ unique needs in international trade, particularly in the import/export, fintech, and sustainable energy sectors, while enhancing our existing product stack.”

The expansion aims to solve persistent challenges in cross-border transactions, offering Nigerian businesses and individuals uninterrupted access to global financial services. Due Network’s non-custodial approach ensures its users maintain full control over their assets, aligning with the company’s vision of a more inclusive and transparent global financial system.

“We are particularly excited about our same-day payment feature, which we believe will be a game-changer for Nigerian importers. Combined with our existing payment capabilities and our upcoming invoicing and checkout solutions, we’re creating a comprehensive ecosystem for Nigerian businesses to thrive in the global marketplace,” Sargsian added.

