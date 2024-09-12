  • Thursday, 12th September, 2024

DSS Invited Ajaero for Courtesy Visit not Quiz, Says NLC

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Contrary to its earlier position that the Department of State Security Services never extended any invitation to the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress Joe Ajaero before its men swooped on him at the Airport last week, NLC said the agency only proposed a courtesy visit.

The Labour movement said that Ajaero had  a discussion with the Director General, DSS, on a courtesy visit.

A statement signed by the Head of Information and Public Affairs Comrade Benson Upah said that the DSS sought a date for the courtesy visit but was told that Ajaero would not be available until Friday (September 13).

“Our attention has been drawn to a story (circulating in different media platforms) linked to  “sources within the agency (DSS)” that preceding his arrest, Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress was invited  by the DSS but that he did not honour the invitation.

“The “sources” further added that it was the reason for his arrest  at the airport on his way to the UK.

“We would like to set the records straight as follows: In the days preceding his arrest, the Congress President had had  a discussion with the DG DSS  on a courtesy visit. 

“A Director  in the agency later  called the General Secretary  of the Congress  on the need to fix a date for the courtesy visit”.

NLC said that the General Secretary had called to  explain to the DSS director that Ajaero would not be available until Friday (September 13) and that the Director assured him they would give Congress leadership  a notice of not less than 48 hours for the visit.

According to NLC, the DG, DSS, last spoke with  Comrade  Ajaero  on Saturday night during which Ajaero told him he would be traveling the next day, Sunday, adding that the courtesy visit would be paid after his return  on Friday, September 13.

“The Congress President however missed his flight on Sunday and had it rescheduled to Monday, September 9th.

“It was on that Monday morning that he was picked up by the operatives of the DSS in a watch list operation on behalf of  a sister agency.

“We want to re-affirm that Joe Ajaero is a law-abiding citizen heading the biggest pan-Nigerian organisation with an illustrious history of patriotism and will certainly not snub the DSS.

“He is a  trade unionist of international repute who serves on the executive  boards of world federations of trade unions. His constituency goes beyond Nigeria,”said NLC

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.