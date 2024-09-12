DSS Invited Ajaero for Courtesy Visit not Quiz, Says NLC

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Contrary to its earlier position that the Department of State Security Services never extended any invitation to the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress Joe Ajaero before its men swooped on him at the Airport last week, NLC said the agency only proposed a courtesy visit.

The Labour movement said that Ajaero had a discussion with the Director General, DSS, on a courtesy visit.

A statement signed by the Head of Information and Public Affairs Comrade Benson Upah said that the DSS sought a date for the courtesy visit but was told that Ajaero would not be available until Friday (September 13).

“Our attention has been drawn to a story (circulating in different media platforms) linked to “sources within the agency (DSS)” that preceding his arrest, Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress was invited by the DSS but that he did not honour the invitation.

“The “sources” further added that it was the reason for his arrest at the airport on his way to the UK.

“We would like to set the records straight as follows: In the days preceding his arrest, the Congress President had had a discussion with the DG DSS on a courtesy visit.

“A Director in the agency later called the General Secretary of the Congress on the need to fix a date for the courtesy visit”.

NLC said that the General Secretary had called to explain to the DSS director that Ajaero would not be available until Friday (September 13) and that the Director assured him they would give Congress leadership a notice of not less than 48 hours for the visit.

According to NLC, the DG, DSS, last spoke with Comrade Ajaero on Saturday night during which Ajaero told him he would be traveling the next day, Sunday, adding that the courtesy visit would be paid after his return on Friday, September 13.

“The Congress President however missed his flight on Sunday and had it rescheduled to Monday, September 9th.

“It was on that Monday morning that he was picked up by the operatives of the DSS in a watch list operation on behalf of a sister agency.

“We want to re-affirm that Joe Ajaero is a law-abiding citizen heading the biggest pan-Nigerian organisation with an illustrious history of patriotism and will certainly not snub the DSS.

“He is a trade unionist of international repute who serves on the executive boards of world federations of trade unions. His constituency goes beyond Nigeria,”said NLC