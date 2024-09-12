BHM Teams up With Allison to Host ‘Africa Breakfast Convos’ at UNGA79

Leading Public Relations firm BHM has joined forces with Allison, a globally renowned communications consultancy to co-host an exclusive breakfast event on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) in New York City.

Set for Friday, September 27, at the World Trade Center, the event themed ‘Africa Breakfast Convos,’ will convene business and public sector leaders from various African nations, representing key sectors such as telecommunications, finance, entertainment, government, technology, and trade.

The hosts hope to use the event to showcase Africa’s immense potential for economic growth and development while emphasising the continent’s role in achieving sustainable development goals.

“The ‘Africa Breakfast Convos’ represents a unique opportunity to bring together influential voices and decision-makers from across Africa and beyond,” said Managing Director, Africa, at Allison, Claudine Moore. “We’re excited to again facilitate meaningful dialogue during the United Nations General Assembly when Africa is a focus and we are collectively working towards collaboration driving sustainable growth and social impact across the continent.”

The ‘Africa Breakfast Convos’ aligns with UNGA79’s theme while focusing on Africa’s potential as a driver of global progress. It emphasises the role of business in driving sustainable development, the importance of public-private partnerships, and the opportunities for collaboration with Africans in the diaspora.

“This event underscores Africa’s position as a land of opportunity for investment and collaboration,” added Executive Director, BHM, Femi Falodun. “By showcasing the continent’s dynamism and potential, we aim to foster partnerships that will contribute to shared prosperity and sustainable development.”

The event will also feature panel discussions, keynote speeches, and networking sessions exploring various aspects of the African narrative: big business, technology, pop culture, creative economy, soft power, and geopolitics.