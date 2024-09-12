After Raid on Illegal Lottery Operators, NLRC Calls for Collaboration with State Regulators

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission has called on state lottery regulatory agencies to close ranks with it to sanitise the Nigerian lottery ecosystem for seamless and more transparent activities.

NLRC director-general, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, made this call on the heels of a recent crackdown carried out by the NLRC in Lagos and Ibadan, where some challenges marred the exercise.

Disturbed by the harassment of NLRC staff while performing their duties, Gbajabiamila urged state regulators to support the federal government in combating illegal activities within the industry.

Gbajabiamila said, “Despite the harassment of our staff, we are calling on all state lottery boards to collaborate with the NLRC in eradicating unlicensed and illegal operations from the industry.

“The lottery industry has continued to grow beyond state-level control, and only the federal government, with its broader resources, can effectively address international infiltrations and ensure the industry’s integrity.”

He added, “We urge all state agencies and operators within the gaming industry to ensure full cooperation with the NLRC’s regulatory framework. Securing the necessary licenses and operating within the law is not just a requirement—it is a collective responsibility to protect consumers and maintain the integrity of Nigeria’s gaming sector. Together, we can build a transparent and lawful gaming industry that benefits all.”

Among those targeted in the exercise in Ibadan and Lagos were several establishments engaged in unauthorised online sports betting and online casino activities, which the NLRC promptly shut down.

In response to these actions, some operators have pledged to bring their operations in line with NLRC regulations, demonstrating a willingness to regularise their activities and adhere to the legal framework set by the NLRC.

The crackdown extended across key areas in Lagos, including Victoria Island, Lekki, Ikeja, and Egbeda, where additional closures were carried out.