Woodhall Capital Secures Finance House License

Woodhall Capital, a leading global investment and financial services firm, has been granted a Finance House License by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A press statement from the Finance House yesterday said the License would enable Woodhall Capital to expand its broad range of financial services in Nigeria, including investment banking and asset management.

The Founder, Woodhall Capital, Mrs. Mojisola HunponuWusu, declared: “This important milestone underscores Woodhall Capital’s determination to remain a trailblazer in Nigeria’s financial services sector, emphasizing the firm’s commitment to strengthening its presence in key emerging markets. With this license, Woodhall Capital will provide innovative financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of Nigerian businesses and investors.

“This license represents a significant opportunity for Woodhall Capital and our commitment to engaging with Nigeria’s dynamic market. We commend the Central Bank of Nigeria for its rigorous security and thorough process in granting this license.

“This achievement underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional financial services and solutions. Nigeria’s burgeoning economy offers tremendous potential, and we are enthusiastic about contributing to its continued growth and success.”

Mrs. HunponuWusu said Woodhall Capital’s re-entry into Nigeria through its increased volume of financial products “highlights the country’s potential as a key market in Africa.”

She said the firm is poised to leverage its global expertise and local insights to support Nigerian businesses, enhance investment opportunities, and drive economic growth.

She adds: “In addition to its investment services, Woodhall Capital is committed to fostering financial inclusion and supporting local communities through various corporate social responsibility initiatives. The firm’s operations in Nigeria will align with its core values of integrity, innovation, and excellence.”

Woodhall Capital is a global investment and financial services firm with a focus on delivering exceptional value and innovative solutions to clients worldwide. With a strong track record of success and a commitment to excellence, Woodhall Capital offers a range of services including investment banking, asset management, structured trade finance and financial advisory