Team Nigeria’s Athletes Back from Paris Paralympic Games

Team Nigeria’s athletes to the Paris 2024  Paralympic Games in France, have  all returned to the country. The last batch touch down in Lagos yesterday.

The 24 athletes that represented Nigeria at the Paralympic Games returned to the country in three batches.

The first batch, which included the gold winning Para- Powerlifters, flew into the country at 11 pm Nigeria on Sunday via AIR Maroc  while the second batch  that  was made up mainly of Para-Table Tennis players  arrived yesterday morning by Qatar Airways. The last batch which contained the Para- Athletics team flew into Lagos at noon yesterday.

President of the  Paralympic Committee  Nigeria, Mr  Sunday Odebode, thanked God for all the feats achieved by Team  Nigeria athletes in Paris, France. 

Odebode commended the Sports Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh for being supportive for all that the athletes achieved at the Games.

“I am Also happy for Team Nigeria’s safe trip to and from Paris.  I want to also commended Prof. Mariam Adefunke Suleiman, the President of  the National Association of Nigeria Women in Sports (NAWIS) for her supportive role during the trip.

Meanwhile, the FMSD Lagos Liaison Officer, Mrs Nkana Mbora mobilized the entire stadium workforce and other  Lagosians to the  Murtala Mohammed International Airport to give the Paralympic athletes a rousing reception for representing the country well in France.

Nigeria won a total of 2 gold, 2 Silver and 3 bronze medals.

