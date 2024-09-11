SDP Accuses Police Inspector of Terrorising Kogi Community 

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State has called on the state government and security agencies to take action against one police Inspector Ismaila who it accused of terrorising Ejule community in the state.

According to the party’s Director of New Media and spokesperson in the state, Isaiah Davies Ijele, “The safety and security of the people should be the utmost priority of any government. It is unacceptable for individuals to roam freely with weapons, potentially endangering the lives of innocent citizens.”

Ijele expressed concern over the alleged lack of action from the authorities, particularly given that Ejule is the hometown of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Joel Oyibo.

“The fact that such blatant disregard for the law is happening in the same hometown of the deputy governor is troubling. It raises serious questions about the rule of law and the responsibility of those in power to uphold justice and protect our land from criminals and thuggery activities.”

The SDP spokesperson alleged that Inspector Ismaila and his gang have been involved in various criminal activities, including plotting to eliminate leaders and supporters of the SDP candidate in the last election.

“Many of our members have already sustained injuries in the same community and environs,” Ijele said.

Ijele called for a thorough investigation into the matter and urged the state government and security agencies to take swift and transparent action to address the issue of lawlessness and potential collusion with criminal activities.

“The community deserves to feel safe and protected, and it is imperative that those responsible for maintaining law and order act swiftly to restore trust and ensure justice prevails,” he added.