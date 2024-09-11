  • Wednesday, 11th September, 2024

New Basketball Records for Nigeria’s Junior Male and Female Teams 

Sport

It is a record time for Nigeria Basketball as the country’s boys and girls teams have qualified for the quarter-finals of the African U18 basketball championship ongoing in South Africa.

It is a historic time for Nigeria in the Afrobasket U18 event which serves as the qualification tournament for the FIBA Junior World Cup billed for Switzerland. It is the first time that two Nigerian teams would get into the quarter finals at that level.

The girls picked the quarter-finals slot as one of the third best teams from their group. J’Tigress will face Egypt on Wednesday in the game billed for Pretoria. The Nigeria ladies lost their opening game to the Egyptians and now have a second chance. It is hoped that the players should be a lot better physically after going down with flu just before they faced Uganda in their last group game.

The J’Tigers opponents were not yet confirmed as of press time.

 A former D’Tigers power forward and now a member of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Ugo Udezue is happy with the strides the teams have made.

He said, “It has been a roller coaster. Our players have passed through adversity and still going. We are extremely proud of our teams and officials.”

The boys arrived in Pretoria very late after the South African Embassy in Abuja initially denied them visas. They compete without any financial support from the Ministry of Sports Development but rather private donations.

Two teams are expected to represent Africa in the FIBA U18 World Cup scheduled to take place in Switzerland.

