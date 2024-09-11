  • Wednesday, 11th September, 2024

Many Feared Dead as Vehicle Rams into Market in Anambra

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

An unspecified number of persons are feared dead as a speeding vehicle Wednesday lost control and rammed into Oye Agu Market in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Details of the crash are still not available, but sources said wares were damaged and many people may have also lost their lives.

A video of the incident which is currently on the social media, showed the crashed Sienna vehicle and some of the traders who were crushed to death as a result of the crash.

The market which is majorly a village market usually has traders selling food items by the roadside.

The trending video also shows damaged tomatoes and other food items.

President-General of Abagana community, Engr. Ben Okongwu confirmed the incident, saying at least three people lost their lives.

He said the crash was as a result of loss of control by the driver.

Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, RC Margaret Onabe said she was not aware of the incident.

