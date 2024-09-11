  • Wednesday, 11th September, 2024

Finance Expert Advises SMEs on Navigating Nigeria’s Economic Uncertainty 

Nigeria | 26 mins ago

A renowned United Kingdom-based financial and management expert, Ms Patricia Balogun, has advised Small and Medium Scale Enterprise (SME) owners on how to navigate the challenges of economic uncertainty confronting Nigeria today. 

Speaking with newsmen virtually recently, the UK based Nigerian accountant has identified several areas of management pivotal to the survival of small and medium businesses. 

Ms Balogun cited cutting costs as the first step SME owners should embrace to save their trade. 

This, she said, would reduce expenses such as renegotiating contracts with suppliers, cutting unnecessary expenses and finding ways to operate more efficiently. 

She urged business owners to diversify their revenue streams, which she said would make them explore new markets, products, or services to improve their revenue streams and reduce reliance on a single source of income. 

Balogun also wants SMEs to improve their cash flow management techniques and closely monitor their cash flow and take steps to improve liquidity, such as collecting receivables more quickly, delaying payments to suppliers and securing additional financing if needed. 

“The fourth area is for SMEs to focus on customer retention. Prioritizing customer retention and satisfaction is a way to maintain a steady stream of revenue during a recession,” she said. 

Lastly, the financial guru wants SMEs to seek assistance from the government which she said can be in form of accessing financial assistance programmes, tax relief or grants to help them weather the recession.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.