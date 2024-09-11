Delta SSG Inspects Athletes Hostel, Others as 8th National Youth Games Begin

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the 8th National Youth Games today, Delta State Government has said it is fully ready for a hitch-free hosting of the event in Asaba.

The assurance was given by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, after an inspection visit of various facilities for the competition.

He assured all stakeholders that while the facilities, including competition venues, accommodation facilities and arrangement for transportation are satisfactory, the state has also placed high premium and put adequate measures in place for the security and safety of participants.

The facilities visited include the main bowl, the three indoor sports halls, the swimming pool and the VVIP and VIP lounges at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, the Cenotaph, part of which has been turned to a sports centre with two volleyball and two handball courts, the ultra modern hockey pitch and its adjoining sports hostel, and the the hostel facilities at the Dennis Osadebey University which is expected to accommodate about 70 percent of the athletes.

While at the Dennis Osadebey University hostels, Dr Emu inspected the beddings, toilet facilities, electricity and water supply systems, and also took time to taste the food being provided for the athletes.

Flowing from his observations, he said he was satisfied with the preparedness of the state.

“Delta is always ready. First of all, we have the facilities, very well put together facilities, and the maintenance is top notch. We have been to the hockey ground at Okpanam. We have had a tour of most of the activity places and I can boldly say that we are ready.

“We can even start the competition today,” he declared.

“I am here on account of His Excellency’s directive to, at least, take a cursory look at what they (the Local Organizing Committee) are doing and I am going to go back to him to tell him that we will make him proud.

“We know that he will be coming here before that day but we will let him know that we are ready. Although we still have a few areas to touch up. Those are details which must come up but can be sorted out in 24 hours before the competition begins.

On Security, he said even while Delta is safe, the government is taking extra measures to ensure greater safety of participants.

“Delta does not rank high in insecurity, but we recognize that there is widespread insecurity across the country. The police are part of the LOC and yesterday in my office we had a wide conversation with the Chairman of the LOC and the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations and they are ‘dead’ ready to handle whatever challenges.

“We are also technologically ready because modern security is more of technology than physical. I can tell you that everywhere here is wired. I can tell you that we are ready and by the special grace of God we would not have any insecurity challenge. As man, we can say we are 95 or even 99 percent sure, but we are not God and by God’s grace, we would not have any incident that we cannot control.”

Dr Emu was accompanied on the inspection by the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Chief Solomon Ogba, the Director General of the Delta State Sports Commission, Festus Owhojero, Chairman of the Facilities Sub-Committee, Victor Onogagamue, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee, Harrison Ocholor, the Head of Operations, Media and Publicity, Hon Fred Edoreh, and a number of other members of the LOC.