Dangiwa Wants Input of Estate Surveyors in Building Design,  Post-construction 

Bennett Oghifo

The Minister of Housing and Urban Developmen, Ahmed Dangiwa, has urged Estate Surveyors and Valuers to get involved in both the design and post-construction phases of building projects to reduce building collapse in the country.

Dangiwa stated this at the 2024 Valuers’ Assembly, in Abuja, organised by the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON).

The Minister, who expressed concern at the spate of building collapse in the country, said checkmating the menace was not solely the responsibility of designers and constructors, as misuse of buildings by occupants has been one of the factors.

“Imagine if a hall on the first or second floor of a building, meant only to be an open office space, is converted into a gym or used for another purpose. You are overstretching the structural stability of the building, and this is bound to lead to a collapse,” Dangiwa explained.

Dangiwa urged the assembly to develop actionable measures to promote excellence in the profession, safeguard the integrity of the field, and protect lives and investments.

“As you deliberate in this assembly, it is my hope that you will come up with actionable measures to promote excellence in estate surveying and valuation,” he said.

The minister, who spoke on “Valuation as a Tool for Revamping the Economy – The Role of Estate Surveyors and Valuers,” also highlighted the importance of thorough property inspections and assessments in ensuring the safety and sustainability of buildings.

Dangiwa stressed that valuers are indispensable in the successful delivery of affordable housing across Nigeria.

“Your professional expertise ensures that land and property values are accurate and reflect fair market values, which is crucial for the state to provide cost-effective housing solutions,” he stated.

He urged the professionals to ensure that property inspections and assessments adhere to professional standards.

As part of the measures the Federal Government had taken, the Minister said he had directed an establishment of a committee under the ministry to investigate a building collapse, noting that estate surveyors and valuers are integral to this effort.

“Your past projects have even confirmed to us that estate surveyors and valuers have a role to play in curbing building collapse,” he said.

Meanwhile, estate surveyors and valuers across Nigeria reaffirmed their commitment to upholding professional standards and ethics in the real estate industry.

In his opening address, the Board’s Chairman, Dosu Fatokun, emphasised the critical role that estate surveyors and valuers play in Nigeria’s economic development.

He highlighted the importance of the profession, especially in the current economic climate marked by high inflation and uncertainty.

“Your expertise in valuation is not just a technical skill but a vital tool for economic revitalization, especially in these challenging times,” Fatokun stated.

He further stressed that the Assembly was not just a gathering but “a unique platform for us to reaffirm our commitment to standard professionalism, ethics, and integrity.”

Fatokun urged the attendees to leverage the Assembly as an opportunity to network, share knowledge, and collaborate on innovative solutions that would propel the profession and the nation forward.

“This is where our inspiration and motivation to uphold these standards should be reignited,” he said.

The Assembly also focused on the significant role of estate surveyors and valuers in supporting the Federal Government’s efforts to drive economic growth and provide affordable housing for Nigerians.

“By making ourselves available for services within the states where we operate, we can support the government’s effort to provide a robust economy and affordable housing for all Nigerians,” Fatokun added.

Addressing the need for continuous professional development, Fatokun urged all registered surveyors to pay close attention to the discussions and presentations throughout the Assembly.

He emphasised the importance of accruing Continuing Education Units to renew practice licenses in 2025.

“Let us all commit to continuous learning and professional development as we strive to elevate our profession and contribute to our nation’s economic prosperity,” he encouraged.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Professional Practice Committee, Stephen Jagun, reiterated the importance of ethics and integrity in the profession.

He noted that the Assembly provided a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and growth.

The keynote address by Felix Ohiwerei, titled “Leading with Integrity: The Intersection of Ethics, Personal Growth, and Corporate Success,” re-echoed the intersection of ethics, personal growth, and corporate success.