Aston Villa Defend ‘Expensive’ Champions League Ticket Prices

Aston Villa have defended their Champions League ticket prices after a backlash from supporters, and insist they must make “difficult decisions” to stay competitive.

The club were labelled “out of touch”last week after revealing they were charging up to £97 a ticket for home Champions League matches this season.

Adult tickets for their four home matches in the new 36-team league format will be £85, £94 and £97, while season-ticket holders get discounted rates of £70, £79 and £82.

The Premier League club host Bayern Munich, Bologna, Juventus and Celtic in their return to Europe’s top club competition for the first time in 41 years.

Aston Villa Supporters’ Trust (AVST) criticised the move, but president of business operations Chris Heck has outlined why the club have charged so much.

He said: “We recognise and understand the depth of passion felt amongst fans and their recent frustration around ticket pricing. Achieving our sporting ambitions while complying with financial stability regulations requires difficult decisions.

“Financial fair play (FFP) rules prohibit owners from covering shortfalls to finance this ambition, so we need to generate as much revenue as possible through sponsorships, merchandise and ticket sales to ensure that we can keep the club where it rightfully belongs – competing and winning at the top of English and European football.

“Our priority will always be to match our collective ambition while ensuring that we are able to increase stadium capacity each season and provide the best matchday experience for all our fans.”

Villa will open their Champions League campaign at Swiss club Young Boys on 17 September. They will then also travel to Club Bruges, RB Leipzig and Monaco.