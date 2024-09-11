APC to Kwankwaso: Tell Your Governor to Account for Palliatives FG Sent to Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has rebuked the embattled chieftain of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, for criticising the method adopted by the federal government in the distribution of palliatives.

In a statement released following remarks by Kwankwaso on his X handle, the state chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, said the federal government was committed to reducing hunger in the country, but the NNPP government in Kano Sate was frustrating the efforts.

Abbas said President Bola Tinubu had approved several palliative measures for poor households and vulnerable people, but the people assigned to distribute the items were diverting them.

He stated that the scandalous escapades that involved senior officials of the NNPP government brought to fore why the palliatives could not reach the targeted poor and vulnerable.

The statement called on Kwankwaso to tell the governor to launch an investigation into those acts, and ensure that perpetrators accounted for the missing palliatives and were also prosecuted.

Abbas asserted that in addition to contradicting figures on the exercise, the Annual Ramadan Feeding Programme served poor quality meals, just as Governor Abba Yusuf said he had lost confidence in people he entrusted with responsibilities.

He also faulted Kwankwaso for saying that the distribution exercise was solely left for APC.

Abbas stated, “The reconstituted committee by the federal government is under the leadership of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barque Jibrin, with membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Senator Rufa’i Hanga (NNPP), Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila (NNPP), members of the House of Representatives, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, the state deputy governor, traditional and religious leaders, among others.”