Adams: Tinubu is Like Adolf Hitler, His Policies Are Harsh, Nigerians Are Suffering

Segun James





Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, likened President Bola Tinubu to the Austrian-born dictator of the Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler, saying Nigerians were suffering, because Tinubu’s policies were harsh.

Adams, who raised his voice against the government of Tinubu, in an open letter on the state of the nation that he personally signed, urged him to reverse some of his harsh policies, because time was ticking.

“Your Excellency, I bring you good tidings from the more than 65 million Yoruba of South-West in Nigeria, including Edo, Delta, Kwara and Kogi States.

“I also write this letter to you as one of the more than 200 million people God created as Nigerians. We have no regret that we were created to inhabit this geographical space in the West African axis of the African continent.

“In fact, we are happy to be here because I don’t know any country in the world that God has blessed, in terms of natural and human resources, like Nigeria.

“Obviously, past leaders, since 1960, disappointed Nigerians with the way ‘Nigeria and Nigerians were badly led and resources selfishly managed’.

“When you came with the ‘Emilokan’ coinage in the build-up to the 2023 elections, many Nigerians were persuaded that as a democrat exposed to modern way of governance, you will perform better than Muhammadu Buhari, a soldier who deepened the poverty levels of Nigerians and increased insecurity from 2015 to 2023. Today, events have proved that they were wrong.

“Mr. President, to say the truth without minding whose ox is gored, you have really disappointed many Nigerians who thought you were the messiah they were waiting for. The facts are there to speak for themselves.

“On May 29, 2023 when you became the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigerians, the price of a litre of fuel was less then N200. Today, it is more than N1000. As the Minister of Petroleum, I ask you, what type of reforms is this? In May 2023, Naira to a Dollar was less than N740. Today, it is more than N1,600.

“Now, your two right-hand men when you were Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, Wale Edun (Finance Minister) and Yemi Cardoso (CBN Governor) are in charge of the economy. What exactly are the fiscal, economic and financial briefings they give you daily to convince you that they know what they are doing in those two offices?

“When Buhari left on May 29, 2023, many Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief that insecurity would soon become history. Pitiably today, from the North to the South, East to the West, the rate at which Nigerians are being abducted and some killed, even after ransom was paid, it was as if these blood-thirsty maniacs have just been unleashed on Nigerians from the hottest part of hell.

“As the Commander-in-Chief, the rising spate of insecurity across the country has put to question the kind of briefings you get on daily basis, especially, from the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, the Chief of Army Staff, General Taoreed Lagbaja, and other Security Chiefs on their modus operandi to send these killers to where they belong?

“I think you and your party should be sensitive to the plights of Nigerians. Mr. President, don’t you think the wicked and draconian increase in fuel price, especially, at this time that Nigerians have been pushed to the wall, is a huge recipe for crisis? Nigerians can no longer bear this economic hardship any longer.

“For how long do you honestly think that despotic strategy will last? Since last year, you have visited many countries, the latest being China. Do you think your foreign counterparts treat their citizens the way you are treating Nigerians?

“Hitler, an elected democrat, quickly transformed a democratic republic into a constitutional dictatorship. The Fuhrer vowed to destroy democracy through the democratic process. And he did with the destruction of Germany in 1945. Before the destruction, the Nazi leader disabled, then dismantled the Weimar Republic.

“The Fuhrer crushed political opposition, destroyed the economy and ultimately undermined Germany’s democratic structures. When Hitler became history on April 30, 1945, Germany was in total ruins. But due to the determination of Germans, today, that country has the biggest economy in Europe.

“I hope I am wrong but I see a linkage between what happened during the ascendancy of Hitler into power and what is happening in Nigeria today,” he concluded