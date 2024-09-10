US Partners FG to Host Inclusivity, AI Conference in Lagos

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The US Department of State and the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy are set to convene more than 200 stakeholders for a “Global Inclusivity and AI: Africa” conference in Lagos.

Scheduled to hold on September 10 and 11, the event, a statement from the US embassy, stated , will be attended by senior officials from the United States and Africa, private sector executives, civil society members, and the academia.

The conference participants will discuss the opportunities and challenges in the responsible development, deployment and use of artificial intelligence (AI), the statement added.

The group will also seek to identify and harmonise AI governance strategies between the United States and African nations to enable AI deployments in Africa to be more safe, secure, transparent, and trustworthy.

“The conference builds on the positive momentum of the US Secretary of State’s trip to Nigeria, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, and Angola in January 2024 and the landmark adoption and co-sponsorship of 18 countries in sub-Saharan Africa of the ‘Seizing the opportunities of safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence systems for sustainable development’ resolution by the United Nations in March.

“It also expands on Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell’s visit to Abuja for the sixth US-Nigeria Binational Commission (BNC) with Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar.

“ The conference will advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s Digital Transformation with Africa initiative, which invests in expanding digital access and literacy while strengthening the digital business enabling environment across the continent,” the statement added.

The US delegation will be led by Acting Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology, Dr. Seth Center, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Joy Basu, and will feature recorded remarks from Deputy Secretary of State, Campbell, the release noted.