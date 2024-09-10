Tinubu Introduces Fuel at N230 Per Litre with CNG

• 1m free conversion kits ordered for commercial vehicles over next 18 months

• Immediate distribution of 10,000 free kits begins to transport associations

In a strategic move to reduce fuel costs and provide Nigerians with an affordable alternative to petrol and diesel, President Bola Tinubu has enabled Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to be available for vehicles at N230 per litre.

This initiative provides a cheaper and cleaner alternative to petrol, which currently sells for over N900 per litre, reflecting the president’s commitment to lowering the cost of living and alleviating the pressures from fuel subsidy removal.

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), which was launched under President Tinubu’s directive, is set to deliver wide-reaching benefits to Nigerians by significantly cutting fuel costs.

The introduction of CNG as a fuel source aligns with the government’s drive towards energy diversification, and is designed to bring immediate relief to Nigerians, especially those who depend on transport for their livelihood.

According to a statement by the Project Director, Mr. Micheal Oluwagbemi,

as part of this initiative, President Tinubu has ordered one million free CNG conversion kits to be distributed to commercial vehicles involved in transporting people, food and goods.

“These kits, along with free installation, will be rolled out over the next 18 months, helping the transport sector quickly transition to CNG and take advantage of the significantly lower fuel prices. The distribution of these kits will be carried out in collaboration with key partners, ensuring nationwide accessibility.

“In the first phase of the initiative, PCNGi will begin the immediate distribution of 10,000 free conversion kits this week. These kits will be provided at no cost to transport operators through key national transport associations, including the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Moove, UBER, and the Kaduna State Transport Authority (KSTA). This will enable commercial drivers to switch their vehicles to run on CNG, thus easing the cost burdens for both transporters and the public,” the statement said.

The distribution process is supported by PCNGi in partnership with NIPCO Gas, which will manage the conversion process through a network of authorized conversion centres across Nigeria.

These centres will provide the necessary infrastructure and services to ensure a smooth transition for vehicles switching to CNG.

It explained that by switching to CNG, Nigeria is embracing a cleaner, cheaper and more sustainable fuel alternative that benefits both the economy and the environment.

“The government’s goal is to distribute the full 1 million conversion kits by the end of 2025, ensuring that Nigeria’s commercial transport sector is fully equipped to adopt CNG and reduce dependence on costly petrol and diesel.

“For more details on the conversion centres and to access the full list of active centres, please visit: https://pci.gov.ng.

“This initiative reflects President Tinubu’s broader vision for a more resilient and economically sound Nigeria, providing citizens with a practical solution to rising fuel costs while promoting sustainable energy practices,” the statement concluded.