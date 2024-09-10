  • Tuesday, 10th September, 2024

Rwanda Hold Nigeria Goalless in AFCON 2025 Qualifier in Kigali

Super Eagles of Nigeria were denied an away win in Kigali Tuesday following Rwanda’s goalkeeper, Fiacre Ntwali’s brilliant show in a goalless outing on Match-day two of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers. 

Nigeria dominated possession but could not break their Rwandese hosts at the Stade Amahoro in Kigali, the capital of the East African country, but it was one of the best outings for the Super Eagles on away soil in recent time.

However, the result leaves the Super Eagles temporarily on top of the group. They will await the outcome of Benin Republic versus Libya at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in the Ivorien capital of Abidjan from 8 pm Nigerian time Tuesday. 

A victory for the visitors in that game by as much as a four-goal margin will place them on top of the fledging table.

The Amavubi have their goalkeeper, Ntwari, to thank for frustrating the ferocious attacks of the Nigerian side, led by Atalanta frontman, Ademola Lookman, who converted two goals in Nigeria’s 3-0 defeat of Benin Republic last Saturday in the Akwa Ibom State capital of Uyo.

In the second half, Coach Austin Eguavoen introduced current African footballer of the year, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Fred Onyeka and Raphael Onyedika but Rwanda held their own.

Nigeria will host Libya when the qualifiers resume in October.

