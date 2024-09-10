PDP Attacks Tinubu, Says His Draconian Policies Are Bringing People to Their Knees

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, has lampooned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the arrest of Nigerians by the security operatives, saying his draconian policies were bringing Nigerians to their knees.

Ajaero was yesterday arrested by men of the Department of State Service (DSS), at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

This followed after an invitation by the Nigerian police over alleged affiliation to terrorism, and felony, propelling a raid of the NLC headquarters in Abuja.

All of these, however, were a fallout of a recent protest by Nigerians, who took to the streets in many cities between August 1 and 10 to protest against hardship in the country.

Reacting to the arrest at a press conference in Abuja, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, advised Tinubu to stop forthwith.

“There is need for caution. There was a protest in this country. The government did not do anything. You arrest some people and said they were terrorists and you charge them to court. You say some people were the sponsors of the protest.

“We know those, who sponsored the protest. The sponsor is hunger. The president and his people should arrest hunger and there will be no problem. Your policies that are draconian, and bringing people to their knees. This is the season schools are resuming, we know what people are going through,” he said.