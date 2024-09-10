Nigeria Can Generate N150bn Annually from Livestock Export, Says Sen. Bima

Laleye Dipo in Minna

With 40% of the total cattle in west Africa and and over 150m livestock Nigeria can generate over N150bn annually from its export if the new Ministry of Livestock Development is well handled, a Senator in the 9th National Assembly from Niger State, Senator Bima Enagi, has said.

Senator Bima emphasised that exportation of livestock “Can be the game changer” the nation needs to diversify from oil.

Addressing newsmen in Minna, Niger state on Monday, Senator Bima lauded President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for establishing the livestock Ministry, saying that the policy will not only reduce to the barest minimum frictions between herders and farmers but

be “the game changer” the country needs in its drive for foreign exchange”.

Bima lamented that the country had not been able to participate in the livestock export sector and continues to import meat, skins and other dairy products largely due to lack of right policies, laws, and investment in the sector which the new ministry will correct.

Bima explained that he realised the importance of the livestock sector, especially in the area of revenue generation and provision of protein to the people which was why he sponsored the Bill “National Livestock Identification and Management Bureau bill” in the 9th assembly which scaled through the 1st and 2nd readings.

He regretted that during the public hearing, the then Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural development and its agencies raised some “misplaced concerns” that halted the progress of the Bill.

“It is, therefore, inspiring and reassuring to see the bold steps being taken by our visionary President to frontally address the longstanding challenges in the livestock sector and promote an efficient and sustainable sector.”

Bima said “If knowledgeable, experienced and practical people are put to head the Ministry, the sector will provide more job opportunities, improve the welfare of livestock farmers, prevents cattle rustling and clashes between farmers and herders, and also address food safety concerns and animal health.”

In addition, he submitted that the ministry will provide international market access, provide database of animals (from birth to the table) and on the macro level as well as diversify the economy.

Bima however suggested that: “There is an urgent need to create cattle grazing paths that will make this country the giant of Africa which we claim to be, particularly in the agricultural sector”.

The Senator commended President Tinubu “for the bold steps he has taken so far to reposition the national economy” and pleaded for support of Nigerians for the administration for the sustainance of democracy.