Musawa: Bankers’ C’ttee’s Renovation of National Theatre Good Partnership Model

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy has lauded the Bankers’ Committee, stressing that the organisation’s donation has proven pivotal to the renovation and revitalisation of the national theatre.

The ministry said the Public Private Partnership (PPP) exhibited between the governments and the bankers’ committee reflects its shared commitment to preserving Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage while fostering economic growth through the creative sector.

In a statement in Abuja yesterday, the minister overseeing the ministry, Hannatu Musawa, described the renovation as a gift to the nation and a source of national pride.

“The successful renovation of the national theatre marks a significant milestone in our collective effort to preserve essential cultural assets and create new opportunities within the creative industry,” she added.

The renovation, she said, not only breathes new life into a historic venue but also generates jobs, supports local artists, and enriches the community at large.

“The collaboration between the Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy and the Bankers’ Committee serves as a solid example of the private-public partnerships championed by the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, “she added.

She stressed the importance of such partnerships in government’s business, adding that it underscores the potential of such collaborations in driving national progress, particularly in the cultural sector.

“The ministry looks forward to deepening this partnership and replicating it with other private institutions to further advance Nigeria’s creative economy. As we look towards the future, the national theatre is poised to deliver even greater contributions to Nigeria’s cultural landscape.

“Our next steps include: Delivering a state-of-the-art multi-use venue, implementing new and dynamic programming, and launching training and community programmes.

Notably, the national theatre will offer a versatile space designed to accommodate a wide range of cultural and artistic events, providing a platform for both established and emerging talents.

According to the minister, the ministry is committed to introducing innovative programming that reflects the diverse and dynamic nature of Nigeria’s creative sector will also continue strongly, as these programmes will be tailored to engage audiences of all ages and backgrounds, fostering a deeper connection to the arts.

“To further our mission of supporting the creative industry, we have already begun to, and will continue to launch new training initiatives and community programmes aimed at nurturing the next generation of artists and cultural leaders,” she added.

The newly renamed Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, in tribute to one of Nigeria’s literary giants, the statement said, not only honours the legacy of Wole Soyinka but also signifies the ministry’s commitment to promoting cultural excellence.

She applauded the partners, stakeholders, and the broader community for their invaluable support, adding that the future of Nigeria’s creative sector remains very bright.