Katsina Adopts Open Government Partnership 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has adopted the Open Government Partnership (OGP) in order to foster transparency, participatory and accountable governance in the state.

Governor Dikko Radda, while signing a report detailing preparatory activities undertaken to ensure smooth entry into the OGP at the Government House, said his administration was committed to transparency and accountability, hence the adoption of the global initiative.

Radda, in Tuesday’s statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, added that the development comes after months of strategic engagement with relevant stakeholders, including civil society organizations (CSOs), as the state moves to align itself with OGP standards.

As Katsina State progresses in its journey to becoming an OGP member, Governor Radda said the people of the state can expect more inclusive and transparent governance practices aimed at improving public trust and driving sustainable development.

He, however, directed the state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to continue engaging with the OGP National Secretariat to further develop action plans and letters of intent, particularly concerning the “HOPE Governance and Health Project”.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Bello Husaini-Kagara, while submitting the report to Governor Radda, highlighted significant progress made during a series of meetings with civil society organisations and other critical stakeholders on the open government partnership.

He said one of the notable steps taken to ensure seamless adoption of the OGP was the formation of a 30-member steering committee, comprising state and non-state actors to oversee the implementation of the initiative in the state.

The statement read: “Additionally, a dedicated state secretariat has been established, and thematic areas for action have been identified to guide the state’s engagement in the OGP framework.

“The report, however, states further actions including a visit to the OGP National Secretariat, the drafting of a letter of intent, and the exploration of two key support windows for the state: Centre LSD and the HOPE Project.”