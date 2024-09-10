IN DEFENCE OF MAGAJI BICHI

The immediate past Director General of

the DSS deserves celebration, argues Segun Kunle Alabi

It is heart-wrenching seeing the unprecedented backlash that followed the immediate past Director General of the Department of State Services, Alhaji Magaji Bichi, CFR, fwc as soon as he was replaced. It is even more disheartening to witness how quickly public opinion can turn, thereby casting a shadow over the legacy of a leader who was once celebrated as a visionary and a saviour. Though I am not a staff member of the DSS, I have followed developments and heard numerous testimonies of Bichi’s exemplary leadership from some of my friends in the agency.

During his tenure, Bichi was widely regarded as a messiah, someone who brought hope, reform and progress to the DSS. His leadership was marked by numerous accomplishments, and he was often hailed as the person who could steer the organisation through turbulent times. However, as is often the case with leadership, the moment the reins of power changed hands, so too did the public’s perception of his time in office. Though this phenomenon is not uncommon, it is deeply unjust.

As the DGSS, the DSS experienced diverse transformations in the area of administration with the welfare of staff accorded maximum premium. Salaries and allowances were paid without any form of delay, including other benefits to boost the morale of staff. Likewise, the erstwhile DG prioritised addressing accommodation insufficiencies for personnel. There were massive renovations and construction of buildings across all States aimed at ensuring staff were comfortable as an effort to enhance productivity. This is not mere praise singing, the facts are there and recorded as well, with pictorial evidence in most of the publications I have seen from my DSS friends.

Importantly, promotion exams were something staff dreaded in the DSS. Some have been known to collapse and even die during promotion examinations because of the tension and fear of failing, but that became a thing of the past when Bichi took over as head of the agency. Not only did he digitalise promotion exams, he reduced the number of years it took to get to the next rank to enable seamless career progression. In the same view, there was unprecedented domestic and international training of staff to build capacity for effective discharge of responsibilities. Coupled with that, to enhance operations needed to combat the dynamics of security challenges, he ensured the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment, including specialised vehicles, advanced surveillance systems and cutting-edge communication tools. These investments significantly bolstered the organisation’s capability to respond speedily and effectually to emerging threats.

Also, many have marvelled at the DGSS’s efficiency in swiftly approving applications for those seeking funds to address medical emergencies. This generosity, I learnt, even extended beyond the staff to their extended families. Another area Bichi gave attention to was ensuring that retirees received the attention and support they deserved. As was the case where retirees were not given much recognition as veterans, Bichi ensured that their contributions were honoured. These examples are just a few testimonials of Bichi’s countless legacies. He did much more. He was a good man. He was approachable and for the first time in the DSS, the organisation experienced an open door policy from the office of the DGSS. He was accessible. The DSS under him witnessed exceptional collaborations with stakeholders, such as have never before been seen.

It is essential to remember that leadership, particularly at the level of a Director-General, is fraught with challenges that the average observer may never fully understand. Bichi, like any leader, made decisions in the best interest of the DSS based on the information and circumstances available to him at the time. The complexities of governance, the balancing of competing interests and the pressure to deliver results are burdens that few can truly comprehend unless they have walked in those shoes.

It, therefore, breaks the heart of many, including myself, to see the misleading reports in the public space, painting him as a terrible leader. There also seems to be a carefully orchestrated plot by his enemies to taint the image of a man who brought so much change and positivity, not only to the DSS but Nigeria at large.

Contrary to the videos circulating online depicting staff in a celebratory mood after Bichi’s removal, I can assure you that was false. The disposition in the national headquarters and even most states remained mixed with emotions. Naturally, those in the state where the new DG previously served were elated, celebrating the appointment of their own. This explains the jubilant celebrations and videos that surfaced. However, another video circulating that showed the new DG in a party setting was the work of mischief-makers, as it was an old clip taken out of context.

Criticism, when constructive and fair, is a vital part of any healthy organization. However, the current wave of condemnation against Bichi seems less about constructive feedback and more about a collective amnesia regarding his contributions. It is easy to point fingers and assign blame once a leader has stepped down, but such actions do little to honour the progress that was made during his tenure.

Yesterday, it was Bichi, today it is Mr Ajayi, tomorrow would be another person. It is life. These phases are bound to come and pass. The Holy Bible has further reminded us of seasons and times.

We must, however, ask ourselves: What is gained by tearing down the reputation of a leader who is no longer in power? How does this serve the agency, country or its future? It is far more productive to build upon the foundations laid by Bichi than to dismantle his legacy in the name of criticism. While a new DG will undoubtedly have their own vision and direction but this should not come at the expense of discrediting the work of predecessors.

Bichi’s time as DG was not without its challenges and no leader is infallible. Even if mistakes were made, they inevitably are in any administration. To reduce his entire tenure to a series of perceived failures is both unfair and shortsighted. Bichi’s leadership should be viewed in its entirety, with recognition of both the successes and the challenges he faced.

In the end, leadership transitions should be a time for reflection, learning and growth. It is an opportunity to build on the strengths of the past while charting a new course for the future. Criticising Bichi now, after he has left office, is not only disrespectful but also detrimental to the DSS’s morale and unity.

Instead of condemning Bichi, we should focus on the lessons learned during his tenure and how they can inform the future. Let us honor his contributions and allow the new DG to take the organization forward with the same spirit of dedication and service that Bichi once exemplified.

Let us choose to remember Bichi not as a scapegoat for the challenges we still face but as a leader who, despite the obstacles, sought to make a difference. So, let us celebrate him and not crucify him.

Alabi writes from Lagos