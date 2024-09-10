  • Tuesday, 10th September, 2024

Gov Eno Commended for Ibom Angels Return to the NWFL

Coming on the heels of Super Eagles convincing 3-0  victory over Benin Republic in Uyo on Saturday, State Governor, Pastor Umoh Eno, has been commended again for the return of the state’s women’s football team, Ibom Angels, to the top echelon of the Nigeria Women league.

On Sunday in Calabar, Ibom Angels defeated Osun Babes 2-0 in a match that guaranteed their promotion.

After being relegated last season, Ibom Angels arrived the Calabar zonal play off involving 19 teams with only two promotion slots available.

Playing in Group B1, Ibom Angels won all their four matches and capped it with the Sunday victory over Osun Babes leaders of A2

“In a quick reaction, Akwa Ibom State’s  Commissioner  for Youth Development and Sports, Sir Monday Uko, said: “Give it to the Governor. He made it possible. Nowhere in this country will you see a governor supporting four teams and that is our lot in Akwa Ibom.

“ Akwa Utd, Dakkadda, Ibom Youth and Ibom Angels are well funded and supported and the evidence are the results that you are seeing,“ he said.

An elated Coach Edwin Okon corroborated the story. “ In Calabar, we lacked nothing and that allowed us to concentrate. I thank His Excellency for the enabling environment.”

He also appreciated the sports commissioner and his players for “putting smiles on the faces of Akwa Ibomites.”

