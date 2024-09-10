Ghana Stumble Again with Draw against Niger

Ghana’s quest for a successful 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign hit another roadblock on Monday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Niger Republic in their second Group F qualifier.

The match, played at the Stade Municipal de Berkane in Morocco, saw the Black Stars struggle to find their rhythm and ultimately share the spoils with their determined opponents.

The game started with a cautious approach from both sides, but it was Niger who created the first real chance.

Boubacar Hainikoye’s powerful shot from distance was well saved by Lawrence Ati-Zigi in the 17th minute.

However, against the run of play, Ghana managed to break the deadlock just before halftime.

Alidu Seidu’s effort from outside the box took a deflection and found its way past the Niger goalkeeper.

In the second half, Ghana had several opportunities to extend their lead, but they were unable to capitalize on them.

Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams both saw their efforts denied by the impressive Abiboulaye Hainikoye.

Niger, on the other hand, remained resolute and continued to press for an equalizer.

Their persistence paid off in the 81st minute when Oumar Sako headed home from a corner kick to level the score.

The goal came after a scramble in the box and deflated Ghana’s hopes of securing a victory.

With just one point from two matches, Ghana’s qualification hopes are now hanging by a thread.

Their next challenge will be against Sudan in October, and they will need to significantly improve their performance to have any chance of progressing to the tournament to be hosted by Morocco.