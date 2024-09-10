FIPAN Elects Oduntan New President

The Feed Industry Practitioners Association of Nigeria (FIPAN) has announced the election of Dr. Ayoola Oduntan as its new President.

“This leadership change marks an important moment for FIPAN as the association continues its commitment to driving forward the development and sustainability of Nigeria’s feed industry, which remains a critical pillar of the country’s agricultural sector,” it said in a statement.

Oduntan expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in him by the association and reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the industry’s most pressing challenges. He emphasized the need for greater collaboration within the sector, stating, “The future of our industry depends on our ability to work together, innovate, and create a more resilient and efficient feed production ecosystem. My focus will be on ensuring that FIPAN provides the support and leadership necessary to achieve these goals.”

“In line with this vision, Dr. Oduntan plans to forge strategic alliances with key agricultural associations, such as the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) and the Nigeria Soybean Association, as well as other key commodity groups.

“These partnerships aim to enhance stakeholder networks, streamline supply chains, and improve access to essential raw materials. Such collaborations are expected to address raw material sourcing challenges and improve overall industry efficiency,” the statement added.