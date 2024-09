Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero has regained freedom.

Ajaero who was arrested earlier in the day by security operatives from the Department of State Security Services at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja was released at about 11.05 pm.

A top official of the NLC confirmed the release of the NLC president to THISDAY in a telephone interview.

Details later.