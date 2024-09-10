Bombshell Digital, Revelator Labs Unveil Discovery Community

Bombshelter Digital, a major player in the music industry, recently unveiled an artist incubator and events platform, Discovery Community.

In partnership with the blockchain-powered music distribution platform Revelator Labs, Discovery Community is aimed at showcasing emerging independent musicians and visual artists from across Africa, combining advanced AI and blockchain technology.

Through the initiative, select artists will have their music tokenized, enabling automated and transparent revenue distribution. The platform also offers affordable, high-impact marketing solutions to help independent artists gain visibility without large investments. Blockchain technology, according to the companies, will ensure accurate and automatic royalty payments, enhancing trust and efficiency in the system.

“This initiative not only showcases the best of new music but also sets a new benchmark for how artists are compensated and recognized in the digital age,” said Head of Music Licensing at Bombshelter Digital, Oluwaseyi Ladele.

“The Web3 music ecosystem will exist in parallel to the streaming economy for years to come,” added Head of Revelator Labs, Gilad Woltsovitch. “To maximize their benefits, creators will need to engage in both, recognizing their distinct strengths and potential for synergistic collaboration. We are delighted to have Bombshelter Digital as a partner to help us make this a reality.”

The unveiling of the platform was accompanied by the release of the EP Discovery Community Volume 1, featuring six tracks that blend Afrobeats and alte fusion sounds and highlight fast-rising talents like OMA, Busayo, Wasalu, Givens, Naya Akanji, Toyemusic, Victor Collins, Leeobi, MisterKay, and Egar Boi.