Zulum Activates Machinery to Avert Flood in Borno, Senator Wants Funds Released

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi and Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has directed the immediate activation of all relevant government resources and machinery ahead of any possible overflow of water due to the unprecedented high volume of rainfall this year and to avert any flood disaster in Maiduguri, its environs and other parts of the state.



This was as the Chairman of Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Shehu Umar Buba, has expressed deep sorrow over the devastating flooding that recently ravaged communities in Bauchi State, particularly in Fadaman Mada, where widespread damage to homes and property was reported.

He, therefore, urged the state governor, Bala Mohammed, to release disaster funds for flood victims.

However, Zulum’s directive was released in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Abdurrahman Bundi, at the weekend.

The directive was said to have become imperative due to rising concerns about the possible overflow of the Alau Dam, which recharges Maiduguri City’s water treatment plants for domestic use and irrigation.



According to the statement, the governor noted with concern that the high volume of rain across parts of the state mightpossibly lead to flooding.

He consequently instructed all relevant government agencies and local councils to dutifully discharge their responsibilities by continuously assessing vulnerable areas, implementing preventive measures, and conducting public awareness campaigns across all communities in their domains.

Zulum also cautioned the public to be conscious about the possible risks, be vigilant and abide by all directives from government agencies and constituted authorities on all emergency response protocols.



He directed that all local government councils should mobilise all relevant officials and units to conduct site assessments in at-risk neighbourhoods and collaborate with relevant Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), community and religious leaders, and other opinion leaders and institutions.

“We cannot afford to be complacent in the face of this impending challenge. It is imperative that we should mobilise all our resources, engage all stakeholders across communities, and implement effective measures to safeguard our people,” he said.

Secretary to the Borno State Government, Alhaji Bukar Tijani is coordinating the flood emergency responses to ensure the governor’s directives are fully implemented to ensure the safety of all residents.

However, in response to flood disaster in Bauchi, Buba donated N10 million and 500 bags of rice to five local government areas affected by flooding in Bauchi State, including Katagum, Giade, Jama’are, Zaki, and Darazo LGA. Each area received N2 million and 100 bags of rice.

In his condolences to the affected families, Senator Buba emphasised the urgent need for immediate attention to the disaster’s impact.

“I received the news of the unfortunate incident with sadness, and I pray that Allah grants the victims the strength to endure this loss,” he said, and urged the Bauchi State Government to swiftly access the N3 billion earmarked by the federal government for flood disaster relief to states.