USAID, Taraba Launch Intervention Schemes for Vulnerable Households

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The USAID funded Integrated Child Health and Social Services Award (ICHSSA-4) project in collaboration with the Taraba state government has launched a comprehensive intervention programme aimed at supporting Orphans and Vulnerable Children(OVC) and their households in Taraba state.
The occasion witnessed the payment of N61 million for health insurance premiums for 5,085 beneficiaries, N20,000 cash transfer for 574 beneficiaries to alleviate financial burdens as well as the provision of vocational skills and start-up kits for 551 programme participants.


USAID funded ICHSSA-4, a five year programme(2019-2024) is collaborating with Taraba State Contributory Health Insurance Agency and the State Ministry of Women and Child Development Affairs while its being implemented by Pro-Health International and Catholic Relief Services.
Launching the programme in Jalingo weekend, the Chief of Party of ICHSSA-4 programme, Dr. Joseph Inyang stated that the programme aims to mitigate the effects of HIV and other causes of vulnerability in Taraba and five other states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara.


He noted that the interventions were designed to improve the quality of life for children and families in Taraba State by empowering OVC and their households through sustainable economic growth and comprehensive and integrated service delivery.
Inyang reaffirmed the commitment of USAID-ICHSSA-4 saying: “We are dedicated to supporting state governments and local partners in providing comprehensive and high-quality services to vulnerable populations.


“Together, we can create a future where every child can thrive and reach their full potential. This intervention, combining health insurance, cash transfers, and vocational empowerment, provides crucial support to improve the quality of life for children and families in Taraba State lays the foundation for long-term economic empowerment for vulnerable households.”
The chief of party commended the Taraba state government for providing a very conducive atmosphere for ICHSSA-4 to operate and execute its programme in the state.


Speaking on the occasion, Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Aminu Alkali said the programme was very strategic to his administration’s policy of empowering the less privileged in the society.

