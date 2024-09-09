US-based Nigerian Builds Location-sharing, Tracking App to Enhance Security

A group of Nigerians based in the United States have launched an app built to revolutionise call and location-sharing experiences of users worldwide.

Known as SeeMeGlobal, the app, which can be downloaded free on PlayStore, combines the functionalities of tracking and location-sharing devices with the values of audio and video calls.

The app, according to George Kalu, CEO, Concept Technologies LLC, has been built to enhance the personal security of people, and support remote employee management while enhancing the experiences of people who make audio and video calls.

He said the voice and video call clarity of the app bests others like WhatsApp, Messenger and others offering the same features in the market while users are also enabled to exchange text messages all free of charge.

Kalu, in a statement announcing the launch of the revolutionary app, said in addition to its unrivalled audio and video call quality, SeeMeGlobal was built to also support businesses that demand real-time management and supervision of employees in remote locations.

The app, Kalu explained further, is permission-based and will enable users who are away from their loved ones to share their location and through this, share the experiences, sights, and sounds of their remote location.

Also speaking on the app, Concept Technologies’ Chief Marketing Officer Charles Will-Obong said the values embedded in the app are unique and designed to enhance user experiences and safety.

“Seemeglobal is the only app in the world with the ‘Seeme’ feature for location sharing. From the shared location link that is built into the app, a voice call can be made between the users that are involved. The particular location shared can be seen through Google Maps or satellite maps as the user chooses. This is important in cases such as abductions where people’s security is compromised. The satellite map is usually better in cases and will support rescue and intervention efforts for law enforcement agencies or military deployment. Again, the location shared is dynamic as it tags along with the movement of the person who shared his/her location. This means that if the user is on the move, the location changes are still tracked to ensure effective interdiction by the enforcement people,” Will-Obong stated.