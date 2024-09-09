UBA Rewards 30 Lucky Customers in Legacy Promo 

As part of ongoing activities to commemorate its 75th anniversary, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has rewarded 30 loyal customers with over N17 million in the just concluded draw for August.

The winners were announced following a transparent draw conducted at the bank’s headquarters, which was streamed live on YouTube. Representatives from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) were invited to oversee the proceedings, ensuring fairness and compliance with regulations.

The bank said in a statement that inthe top tier, 10 lucky bumper account holders: Joshua Izenobor, Chigozie Victor Abel, Cornelius Peter Nwankwo, Joy Esele Asibor, Mohammed Abubakar, Marachi Jenifer Kevin, Chidinma J. Okoronkwo, Saidu Ahmadu, Philomena Ezekiel, and Peace Ogechi Idoko, emerged as winners of N1 million each.

UBA explained that in the second category, another group of 10 lucky customers were rewarded with N500,000 each. The beneficiaries of this prize are: Elizabeth Warekoromor, Deborah Ijeoma Simon, Prince Chukwuamago, Yohanna Cyrus, Aishatu Aliyu, Djachi Ben-Ikezam, Tibebi Glory Esiteh, Emmanuel C. Udekwe, Ozima Friday Asiku, and Beauty Danasabe.

The third category saw 10 more lucky account holders each receiving N250,000. These winners include: Olusegun Oke, Salisu Adamu, Sola Deborah Adeyeye, Chidozie Nwachukwu, Gloria Abimaje, Anyiwe Stephen Ifeanyi, Kehinde F Adefemiwa, Oluwakemi Olushola Olayande, Adamu Hajara Adamu, and Ruth Adugba

Group Head of Retail & Digital Banking, UBA, Shamsideen Fashola, who congratulated all 30 winners after the draw, encouraged others to keep saving for a chance to win in the next edition, adding that the bank plans to reward 75 winners in each of the three categories, with a total of 195 more customers to be selected in the coming months.

“This is just the beginning of our legacy promo draw, as there are still many more prizes to be won in subsequent monthly draws. These draws are purely transparent, and the next millionaire could just be you. We encourage our loyal customers to follow the stated guidelines to win, and they could just be the next millionaire,” Fashola said.

Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, UBA, Alero Ladipo, said that the bank is not conducting the draw for profit purposes but to ensure that its customers feel a sense of belonging.

“This initiative is part of UBA’s ongoing efforts to appreciate its customers and encourage a savings culture among our account holders. The UBA Legacy Promo is part of our CSR initiative to give back to society,” Ladipo said.