Transcorp Hotels Named Best Hospitality Service Provider

Nume Ekeghe 

Global Brands Magazine (GBM), has named Transcorp Hotels Plc the Best Hospitality Service Provider in the Hotel/Hospitality Awards 2024.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX)-listed company is the owner of the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Aura by Transcorp Hotels, an online platform for booking accommodation and experiences.

Transcorp Hilton Abuja, the flagship property of Transcorp Hotels Plc is ranked number one on the international review platform Trip Advisor in customer satisfaction and value for money. This new award by GBM reinforces the Company’s industry leadership.

Transcorp Hotel in a statement noted that in receiving this award, Transcorp Hotels Plc has solidified its position as a trailblazer in the Nigerian hospitality sector. The company continues to lead with a robust system that not only meets but exceeds industry standards, making it a beacon of excellence in the HOTEL/HOSPITALITY sector in Nigeria.

