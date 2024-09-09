TACKLING GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE

The authorities should do well by enforcing the law

We must commend the Lagos State government for not only establishing an institution to deal with the challenge of domestic violence but also for constantly giving updates on the prevalence of such crimes in our country. We also implore other states to follow the Lagos example in dealing with what has become an epidemic with serious social implications. In its latest report, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) Executive Secretary, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, revealed that no fewer than 24,955 gender-based sexual violence were recorded in the state since 2019 till date.

.

The challenge is not restricted to Lagos. Despite the stringent provisions in the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015, there is hardly a day without a report of a man inflicting violence either on his spouse or girlfriend. Based on “the compelling need to ensure that Lagosians realise that ending the menace of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence is indeed a collective effort, which requires the support and collaboration of all members of society,” there will be what is tagged ‘Eko Men Walk Against SGBV’ today. We hope that many men will turn up for the advocacy event to draw attention to this social problem.

From physical and verbal abuse to rape and even murder, it is evident that the authorities are not doing enough to stem the tide of domestic violence which manifests itself in many forms in Nigeria today. While spousal abuse cuts across both sexes, women are predominantly the victims in the country. Yet abused women rarely report the violence they endure, for fear of being stigmatised by the society. Besides, the patriarchal interpretations within the various faiths preach endurance. Inevitably, the victim and the abuser (where summoned) are usually advised to go home and find a way to settle their differences, rather than make public the injury or the violence within.

Assault and battery, even though serious offences in our law books, are hardly ever perceived as crimes by many of the law enforcement agencies, unless the acts ultimately culminate in death. In some instances, the police are extremely insensitive when dealing with the sexual abuse of minors, adding to the trauma of the survivors and their families. It is indeed imperative that the authorities make more efforts to understand the underlying causes and dynamics of this growing violence, if only to redeem the stability of the family unit, and consequently, the larger society.

The fear of being ostracized, the lack of material and financial resources and the general lack of sympathy and support from the public have contributed immensely to the growth of domestic violence in many Nigerian homes. Curbing these tragic incidents is therefore a collective responsibility. It is also the duty of government, at all levels, to protect the most vulnerable by supporting the establishment of the necessary infrastructure and wherewithal, including safe houses, wherein abused children and women can be securely accommodated, counselled and enabled to regain some confidence and self-respect.

Ultimately, it behooves on all Nigerians to remain diligent and cast away the complacency that has hitherto been the bane of the victims of sexual abuse in our midst. Ignoring the subtle signals of sexual violence inflicted on our women can only lead to disruption in our families and society. If we therefore fail to act or report cases of sexual violence, we are all complicit.