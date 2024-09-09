RMB Nigeria Board Announces Bayo Ajayi as CEO

Kayode Tokede

The Board of Directors of Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) Nigeria has announced the appointment of Bayo Ajayi as CEO of RMB Nigeria, following the approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

RMB CEO and Chairman of the RMB Nigeria Board, Emrie Brown, in a statement obtained by THISDAY said “On behalf of the RMB Nigeria Board of Directors, I am pleased to officially welcome Bayo Ajayi as the CEO.

“He has a seasoned track record in banking, and I am confident in his ability to partner clients while contributing to Nigeria’s growth.”

Responding to the news of his appointment, Ajayi stated that: “The opportunity to take up this role at such a critical time for RMB Nigeria remains a humbling one. The team and I will work closely with our clients who continue to demonstrate resilience.

“We are optimistic about the opportunity to drive economic development and sustainability with them”.

Ajayi brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously worked as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer at RMB Nigeria. With a career spanning 25 years in various leadership positions across the banking sector in Nigeria and Africa, he has consistently delivered results. The Board is confident in his ability to help achieve the bank’s strategic objectives.