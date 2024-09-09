Onga Set to Reward Consumers with N250m Promo.

Nume Ekeghe

Onga seasoning brand from the stables of Promasidor Nigeria, in celebrating its 10th anniversary launched the “Onga Taste the Millions” promo, to reward consumers with a N250 million in cash & prizes.

This was announced at a press briefing held at the company’s head office in Lagos recently with representatives from regulatory agencies to ensure a transparent promo.

Reflecting on the decade-long journey of the Onga Bouillon cube brand, The Chief Executive Officer, Francois Gillet remarked that the success the brand has achieved over the years is a testament to the company’s continued commitment to deliver value and high quality products.

He also highlighted the significance of this celebration, stating, “The success of Onga over the past decade is a clear indication of the trust and loyalty our consumers have in the brand. Through the ‘Onga Taste the Millions’ promo, we are excited to give back to our community by rewarding over 250,000 consumers who have been instrumental in making Onga a household name. This promo is not just a celebration of our past but a commitment to our future.”

Culinary Category Manager at Promasidor Nigeria, Oladapo Oshuntoye, added: “This anniversary is not only about celebrating Onga’s achievements but also about recognizing the consumers who have made our success possible. The ‘Onga Taste the Millions’ promo is designed to bring joy and rewards to thousands of household, reinforcing Onga’s position as the seasoning of choice for Nigerian families.”