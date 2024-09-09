  • Monday, 9th September, 2024

NCAA Announces NG Eagle Take over of Dana Air Refunds, Ticketing

Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced that NG Eagle will be responsible for honoring flight tickets and processing refunds for passengers affected by the suspension of Dana Air operations.

In a statement released at the weekend by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection NCAA, Mr. Michael Achimugu, the agency stated that the Director-General, Captain Chris Najomo, and his management team had met with Dana Air and its new partner, NG Eagle, to address the concerns of passengers who had paid for flights that were not operated due to the suspension.

“The resolution is that NG Eagle will be taking up this obligation, Dana Air has informed that while alternative modalities are being put in place to treat cash refund requests, passengers who intend to utilize their tickets for travel will be able to do so on NG Eagle.”

NCAA assured the public that it would continue to monitor the situation and ensure that all refund issues are resolved promptly.

