NAFDAC Moves Against Production, Sale of Fake ‘Miracle’ Soap, Water

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned faith organizations against illegal production of regulated products without requisite regulatory requirements.

The agency said it was alerting the public on the activities of a faith-based organization – Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries – that uses NAFDAC’s name to deceive unsuspecting public.



It said that officials of the agency have uncovered the illegal production, advertisement and sale of brands of water and soap tagged ‘Miracle’ Water and Soap by Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries in Effurun in Delta State.

In a statement titled: “Illegal Production, Sale and Advertisement of Unregistered, Suspected Unwholesome Miracle Water and other Brands of the water, and miracle soap by Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, Kilometre 5 Effurun, Sapele Road, Delta State,” NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, accused the religious group of conniving with with Globod Table Water Km 4, DSC Expressway, Otokutu, Delta State to produce and sell packaged water without requisite approval of NAFDAC.



NAFDAC’s DG said that its office was inundated with petitions from concerned citizens about Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries on the Miracle Water and Miracle Soap being advertised with healing and miracle claims and sold to unsuspecting members of the public by the spiritual ministry.

She also said that the minister showcased the use of miracle water and miracle soap on social media to heal barrenness, and promising that the women would carry twins if they used the soap.

“He openly told his congregation that the soap is NAFDAC registered. Thus, the public began to visit the office to confirm the claims. The petitioners also submitted the following products from the Spiritual Ministry to NAFDAC to verify the bogus claims.



“Upon receipt of the petitions, NAFDAC, through the Director Post Marketing Surveillance (PMS) NAFDAC, contacted the Delta State Coordinator to ascertain the existence or records of any transaction with the Christ Mercy Land Deliverance Ministries and the products in Delta State Office.

“The Coordinator was also directed to visit the ministry to establish the veracity of the claims in the petitions and take necessary regulatory action on the production facility in the ministry where the miracle water and other products are produced.

“The state coordinator covertly bought the Miracle Water (25cl) for 3000 naira from the ministries and took the pictures.

“On Wednesday 14th August 2024, the State Coordinator Delta State visited the Mercy Land Ministry and met the Head of Service (HOS) – Mr. Ogunleye Fufeyin and the Chief Security Officer (CSO).

“The officials denied producing miracle and healing water or soap even with the evidence of the receipt of purchase. He claimed that only the Logo and address on the label were theirs but not the product”.

Adeyeye said that letters of invitation were issued to the officials to report on 28th August, but it was not honoured.

She said the company instead submitted a legal document at NAFDAC Headquarters Abuja on 28th August 2024 and asked to come back on the 3rd September 2024 to organise their document before coming.

Further according to her, “The Agency then gave the Prophet till 29th August to report at Investigation and Enforcement NAFDAC Office Asaba for further necessary investigation.

“Investigation and Enforcement Asaba waited for the Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries officials based on their earlier request to report for commencement of investigation, but they still refused to show up.

“We will continue with our investigation into the activities of this faith organization with regards to products within our mandates that have been reported to be manufactured and sold by them.

“I want to use this opportunity to warn other faith organizations against illegal production of regulated product without requisite regulatory requirements.”