Mrs. Obaseki to Childless Women: We’re Not Barren, But Fruitful, Prospective Proud Mothers

The Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, at the weekend, urged childless women not to see themselves as barren but as fruitful, potential, and proud mothers of children that would come in God’s time.

Mrs. Obaseki spoke during a Zoom meeting with Edo State women in Diaspora. She was joined by the wife of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, Ifeyinwa Ighodalo.



The Edo First Lady made the comments in response to a viral video in which Senator Adams Oshiomhole made remarks about her being childless.

Obaseki, while addressing more than 200 women, who joined the meeting from various countries via Zoom, reminded the women that everyone was created by God for a purpose.



According to her, “Well, it is important that we as human beings seek to have deeper perspectives and purpose in life. As a human being, I believe what is most important is that we find our purpose.

“Everyone is created by God to actualize their purpose in life and once we have that mindset and seek that in life, and we are happy with our lives and know that we are moving on in actualizing God’s purpose for our lives, in bringing glory to God in the way we live our lives, then it wouldn’t matter if certain remarks are flung at you.”



She continued: “I will like to say to every woman and sister, if you feel hurt by whatever you heard; for me, I haven’t paid much attention to it. My word of comfort to you will be, in addition to seeking God’s purpose and finding fulfillment therein, I will say to those of you sisters who like myself had conceived and had miscarriages; who like myself had painful evacuations of our babies who have died in our wombs; who have conceived and birthed babies who died at birth or at different stages in life, and as we speak today do not have children to show for the trauma and the pains that we experienced in life; my word of comfort to you as I say to myself, is you are not barren.



“Don’t be hurt if anyone calls you that or if anyone calls your fellow woman that; you are not barren. I dare to call you fruitful. You and I are potential, prospective proud mothers of lovely children.

“The children will come in God’s time. So, hang in there. Hold your head up high. You are not barren. Enjoy the life that God has given you in the meantime.

“Thank God for what you have. Thank God for a loving spouse, like I have. I say I have the best husband in the world. Thank God for the love of family and friends and those support systems that God has given you.”



Mrs. Obaseki further admonished: “Enjoy the life that God has given to you. Find your purpose, face it and take your mind off this and before you know, it will happen. I have learnt that some people have been called to pay the price for some others.”

She stated that her contributions to society have gone beyond the biological aspect of motherhood, adding.

Her words: “Being fruitful is not limited to childbearing. It is about impacting lives and creating positive change in society. There is no point in feeling bad. Women can fulfil God’s purpose in many ways beyond motherhood.”



On her earlier comments, the Edo First Lady stated: “The point I was trying to make that day and I still stand on is that women are an integral part of any society. I don’t think there is any part of the world where only men exist.

“Every population is made up of men and women and women always bring a delicate touch to the work of their male counterparts or husbands. Whether they are governors or any other elected public office holder, with a woman, a wife behind such a man, he is bound to do better because women bring their delicate touch, they also bring up the challenges that women and children face in the society, and support their husbands to address these issues. So, at the end of the day, society is better for it.”

She added: “Let us be serious. Governance is serious business. Nigeria is a member of a civilized global society. Other countries take their elections and their governance seriously. What we are saying in Edo is that let our political class begin to take this issue of politics, elections and governance seriously.

“Let them remember that there is a second gender in this country and women must continue to be represented on all fronts.”