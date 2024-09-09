LG Donates Solar-powered Borehole to Ibadan Community

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A leading innovator in consumer electronics and sustainable solutions, LG Electronics has donated a solar-powered borehole to Agba-Akin community in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The community situated in the heart of Ibadan, has long faced challenges in accessing clean and safe drinking water and LG Electronics took the initiative to provide a sustainable solution that harnesses the power of solar energy.

The Head, Corporate Marketing LG Electronics Nigeria, Mr. Hari Elluru, while speaking at the commissioning ceremony, said the donation of the solar-powered borehole is part of the broader commitment of the company to corporate social responsibility, focusing on sustainable development and community empowerment, stating that by harnessing solar energy, this project not only provides clean water but also promotes the use of renewable energy, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

According to him, “At LG, we are dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. Access to clean water is a basic human right, and we are proud to support the Ibadan community with this solar-powered borehole. This project reflects our commitment to sustainable solutions that improve lives and foster development.”

The Oyo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, expressed his elation and lauded LG Electronics for their dedication to community development in the country, urging the community members to take proper care of the project and emphasized the importance of sustainable solutions for long-term benefits

A community leader, Alhaji Remi Olaibi Ojuolape, expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the residents, stating, “We are incredibly grateful to LG Electronics for this generous donation. The solar-powered borehole will make a huge difference in our daily lives, providing us with easy access to clean water. This project is a blessing, and we thank LG for their support and commitment to our community.