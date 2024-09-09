Lagos Aviation Academy Student Named IATA Best Performer

Chinedu Eze

The Lagos Aviation Academy (LAA) has once again celebrated a remarkable achievement with one of its students being crowned the “IATA Best Performer in Nigeria” for the July 2024 IATA Foundation in Travel and Tourism exam.

This marks the fifth time the academy has produced the top-performing student, solidifying its reputation as a premier institution for aviation training in the country.

“We are incredibly proud of our student’s outstanding performance. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing world-class education and nurturing the next generation of aviation professionals,” said Head of School at LAA, Bolaji Durojaiye.

Oluwafisayomi Layo-Olayemi, the IATA Best Performer for 2024, expressed her gratitude to LAA for the exceptional support and training she received.

“The instructors at LAA were incredibly knowledgeable and supportive, and the facilities were top-notch. I chose LAA because of its affordability and reputation for excellence,” she said.

LAA offers a wide range of aviation courses, including visa application and processing, basic ticketing and reservation, basic and advanced flight dispatch, Amadeus practical training, and cabin crew AB-Initio training.