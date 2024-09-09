  • Monday, 9th September, 2024

Kecam Technologies Unveils Solution for Nigerian Businesses

Nume Ekeghe

Kecam Technologies, a leading Indigenous IT firm based in Lagos, has announced the launch of a revolutionary PDF Editor, Foxit PDF Editor an innovative solution set to redefine document management and organisational workflows across various sectors.

Vice Chairman of Kecam Technologies Limited, Bonny Mekwunye, in a statement highlighted the significance of Foxit PDF Editor, stating: “Foxit PDF Editor is designed to address the needs of individuals and businesses concerned with cost-effective documentation and efficient workflow organization.” He emphasised that the suite optimises document workflows by offering a comprehensive range of features, including advanced editing, secured eSigning, collaborative tools, and AI-driven functionalities.

Mekwunye further elaborated on the benefits of Foxit PDF Editor, citing its cost-effectiveness and user-friendly interface. “Foxit offers a solution that enables knowledge workers to create, edit, fill, merge, organise, redact, and analyse PDF documents with ease,” he stated.

He further noted that key features setting Foxit PDF Editor apart from its competitors include its robust security measures, with significant cost savings attributed to enhanced security updates and consistent support services.

